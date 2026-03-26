Spanish woman, 25, dies by legal euthanasia in case that drew national spotlight

MADRID — Noelia Castillo, a Spanish woman who sought euthanasia and fought a protracted legal battle with her family over her right to do so, received life-ending medicine on Thursday in Barcelona. She was 25.

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, international helplines can be found at www.iasp.info/suicidalthoughts.

For a year and a half, Castillo pursued her right to die after her father put up a lengthy legal battle when a medical body in Catalonia approved his daughter’s request for euthanasia in 2024.

As the family's struggle unfolded, Castillo's case was closely followed in Spain, which passed legislation in 2021 enshrining the right to euthanasia and medically assisted suicide for patients meeting certain conditions. Castillo's young age, the public battle waged by her family to stop her and the circumstances that led her to seek euthanasia animated public opinion as the courts ultimately ruled in favor of her right to end her life.

“At last, I’ve managed it, so let’s see if I can finally rest now,” Castillo told Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 in an interview that aired Wednesday, a day before her death. "I just cannot go on anymore."

Castillo's parents opposed her decision up until the end, and were represented by the conservative Catholic organization Abogados Cristianos in their fight to stop their daughter's euthanasia. The Catholic group on Thursday confirmed that she had died.

Attorney Polonia Castellanos said Castillo's family was deeply disappointed with the outcome, and believed the Spanish government had abandoned and failed their daughter by allowing her to die.

“Death is the last option, especially when you’re very young,” Castellanos said.

A lengthy legal battle

Castillo struggled with psychiatric illness since she was a teenager, and tried taking her life twice, she said, the second time after she was sexually assaulted. The injuries she suffered from her second suicide attempt in 2022 left her unable to use her legs and in a wheelchair.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Castillo has done.

In April 2024, Castillo solicited euthanasia with an independent body in Catalonia made up of doctors, lawyers and bioethics experts who deliberate on the application of Spain’s law.

The body approved Castillo’s request based on assessments that evaluated her condition as serious and incurable, and that the 25-year-old had severe, chronic and debilitating suffering.

Spain legalized physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia in 2021 for those suffering from terminal illness and for people with unbearable permanent conditions. The process involves submitting two requests in writing followed up by consultations with medical professionals not previously involved in the case.

Castillo’s father appealed the Catalan body’s decision, and a court in August 2024 suspended the euthanasia request while it deliberated. Through Abogados Cristianos, Castillo's father argued that his daughter's mental illness rendered her incapable of making the decision to end her life.

When a Barcelona court ruled in favor of Castillo’s right to euthanasia, her father’s lawyers appealed again, with the case eventually reaching Spain’s Supreme Court. In January, the court upheld Castillo’s rights. Abogados Cristianos made a final attempt to halt the procedure by appealing to the European Court of Human Rights, which denied the request earlier this month.

On Thursday, Castellanos repeated her client's arguments that Castillo had a personality disorder, and said the case was an example of the euthanasia law failing citizens.

“It is a person whose will (was) altered by that disorder,” Castellanos said. “I think this is proof of the failure of the law and that it has to be urgently repealed.”

Castillo's final wishes

Speaking to Spanish TV Wednesday, Castillo said she did not want her family to be around when she died, claiming that she was misunderstood. She acknowledged the glaring media spotlight that her case had drawn.

“None of my family is in favor of euthanasia, obviously, because I'm another pillar of the family," she said, adding, “but what about the pain that I've suffered all of these years?”

Spain is among nine European Union countries with laws that allow people experiencing unbearable suffering to access assisted dying, according to Dignity in Dying, a U.K.-based rights group that advocates in favor of euthanasia and medically assisted suicide. The criteria vary by country.

Medically-assisted suicide involves patients themselves taking a lethal drink or medication that has been prescribed by a doctor while euthanasia involves doctors or health practitioners, under strict conditions, actively killing patients who meet certain conditions by giving them a lethal injection at their request.

Since Spain adopted its euthanasia law, 1,123 people have been administered life-ending medicine up until the end of 2024, according to the country's health ministry.

Castillo said she never questioned her decision as she had to reassert her desire to end her life. The calculus for her was simple.

“The happiness of a father or a mother should not precede the happiness of a daughter."

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.