Strike blamed on Israel kills 36 people in Syria's historic town of Palmyra, Syrian state media say

DAMASCUS — (AP) — Syria's state-run media said a strike on the country's historic town of Palmyra on Wednesday killed 36 people and wounded more than 50, an attack that Damascus has blamed on Israel.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

The news agency SANA said the strikes also led to “significant material damage to the targeted buildings and the surrounding area. Palmyra is known for the historic Roman temple complex nearby.

Israel frequently targets military sites and facilities associated with Iran-linked groups in Syria but rarely acknowledges the strikes. The death toll from Wednesday’s strike was unusually high. It was not immediately clear if the ruins were damaged.

The temple complex already suffered significant damage years ago amid the Islamic State group’s rampage across Syria.

In 2015, the world watched in horror as the militants blew up an iconic arch and temple in Palmyra. Since IS lost its hold on the area, restoration work on the site has been held up by security issues, leftover IS land mines and lack of funding.

The strike in Syria comes as negotiations are underway for a potential cease-fire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, but it is unclear if the cease-fire would include Syria.

