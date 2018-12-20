Toddler uses FaceTime to save mother after collapse

A 2-year-old was home alone in Devon, United Kingdom, with her mother when the little girl’s mom collapsed and was knocked unconscious.
But Esmé Hawkins knew exactly what to do when her mother, Jasmine Pounsberry, wouldn’t wake up, the Daily Mail reported.
Apparently Pounsberry had an allergic reaction to codeine that she was taking to ease the pain of an ear infection. She collapsed and hit her head on the floor last week.
Esmé grabbed her mom’s iPhone and FaceTimed Jasmine’s friend Jess Decént, Devon Live reported.
Esmé told Decént, “mummy was sleeping and hurt her head,” the Daily Mail reported.
Decént called paramedics who were told by the 2-year-old, “You make mummy better now,” the Daily Mail reported. They also had found that the little girl had wrapped her mom in a blanket.
And Esmé has apparently become her mother’s keeper since the ordeal.
“Now she just keeps asking if the doctors made me well and she says she wants to be a doctor and keeps trying to put plasters on my head. She keeps checking on me all the time,” Pounsberry told Devon Live.
