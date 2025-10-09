Tropical Storm Jerry churns in the Atlantic as a weakened Priscilla nears Mexico's Baja peninsula

MIAMI — Priscilla lost its hurricane status and was downgraded to a tropical storm as it churned up Mexico's western Pacific coast, while Tropical Storm Jerry strengthened in the Atlantic early Thursday on its approach to the Leeward Islands, forecasters said.

Priscilla approached major hurricane status Tuesday before weakening to a tropical storm a day later. Late Wednesday, the tropical storm was centered about 255 miles (410 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Baja California and moving northwest at 9 mph (14 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph (96 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Priscilla was bringing high surf and gusty winds to Baja California Sur, which was under a tropical storm watch from Cabo San Lucas to Cabo San Lazaro. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible as the storm moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast and through the weekend across the U.S. Southwest, forecasters said.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry was centered about 440 miles (708 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands while moving west-northwest at 18 mph (29 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph), the center said early Thursday.

Jerry was expected to strengthen gradually and could become a hurricane by the weekend. On Thursday into early Friday, 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain could fall across the Leeward Islands, bringing the risk of flash flooding, forecasters said.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, St. Barts and St. Martin, Saba and St. Eustatius and Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands, the center said.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Octave was weakening Wednesday evening. The storm was located about 515 miles (829 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving east-northeast at 17 mph (27 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph), the center said.

Octave did not threaten land and was likely to dissipate Thursday, forecasters said.

