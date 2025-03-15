Trump's pick for hostage negotiations envoy withdraws nomination but will continue on hostage issues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump's choice to become special envoy for hostage affairs, has withdrawn his nomination in order to avoid a requirement that he divest from his investment business. But even absent Senate confirmation, he will continue working on hostage issues.

Boehler, whose efforts were key in the release of Marc Fogel, an American history teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia, will still work for the Trump administration focusing on hostage negotiations despite withdrawing his nomination Friday, according to a senior White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Boehler drew some controversy for having direct talks with Hamas last month as the Trump administration works to extend the Gaza ceasefire for a few more weeks and see some hostage-for-prisoner exchanges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a brusque statement about the U.S.-Hamas discussions,, saying “Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas.”

Trump is still confident in Boehler, according to the official, and will continue working on hostage affairs as a special government employee. That designation subjects him to less stringent rules on ethics and financial disclosures than other workers.

Boehler is the founder and managing partner of a health-care investment firm, Rubicon Founders. He served in the first Trump administration, for a time as director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and was a lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords team back then.

Special government employees are usually appointed to their position for up to 130 days.

He becomes the fourth Trump administration nominee who didn’t make it to a confirmation hearing.

On Thursday, Dr. David Weldon's nomination to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was withdrawn because the former Florida congressman wasn't assured of getting enough Republican support to be confirmed.

Previously, former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for attorney general and Chad Chronister for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

