Turkish media report explosion and gunfire at premise of a state aerospace company

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — An explosion followed by gunfire was heard Wednesday at the premises of the Turkish aerospace and defense company TUSAS, media reported.

HaberTurk television said the explosion may have been caused by a suicide bomber.

Security forces, ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the site, NTV television reported.

Employees at the company, located in the outskirts of Ankara, were taken to a safe area, the report said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

