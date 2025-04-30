Vietnam celebrates 50 years since war’s end and focuses on peace

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — (AP) — Vietnam celebrated the end of the war with the United States and the formation of its modern nation 50 years ago Wednesday with a military parade and a focus on a future of peace.

Thousands camped overnight on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City — once known as Saigon — to watch the parade, drinking strong black coffee and their faces painted with the Vietnamese flag. The parade included a float that carried the Lac Bird, Vietnam’s emblem, another carrying a portrait of Ho Chi Minh and finally one that represented 50 years of reunification between North and South Vietnam.

Chinese, Laotian and Cambodian troops marched behind Vietnamese army formations, including some wearing uniforms similar to what was worn by northern Vietnamese troops during the war. Helicopters carrying the national flag and jets flew over the parade near Independence Palace, where the war ended when a North Vietnamese tank smashed through its gates.

Sitting next to Vietnam's leader were Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen and Laotian Communist Party General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith.

Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary To Lam said the victory was a “glorious landmark," ending a 30-year fight for independence and ending colonialism, and he gave credit to the former Soviet Union, China, Laos and Cambodia.

“We will have to respect the past and respect differences… we are desperate to build a future for peace, (and) do everything we can do so the future generation can have a better world," he said.

A change in emphasis

The emphasis on reconciliation and not, like previous years, on military victory reflected how Vietnam was approaching the changing tides of the global economy and geopolitics today, said Nguyen Khac Giang, an analyst at Singapore’s ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute. He added that the Vietnam War remains central to how the Communist Party framed its legitimacy, not just as a military triumph but also as a symbol of national unity. But To Lam’s comments underlined that the reconciliation remains unfinished.

“The war still defines Vietnam’s unity, and its unresolved divides,” Giang said.

A time for peace

Pham Ngoc Son is a 69-year-old veteran who was an army truck driver bringing troops and supplies from the north to the south through the Ho Chi Minh trail — the secret route used by North Vietnam. He's on a weeklong tour of the city, which he remembers entering as a part of the northern troops that took over.

He said he cherished those memories and couldn't describe the joy he felt at that moment. But now there was ”only space for peace and friendship" between the U.S. and Vietnam.

“The war is over a long time ago," he said.

Nguyen Thi Hue, a resident of Ho Chi Minh city, agreed.

“The war has ended and we shake hands (with the former enemy) for development. Now it’s time for peace. Peace is the dream that everyone in the world wants,” Hue said.

A new relationship

This year also marks the 30-year anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the United States. In 2023, Vietnam upgraded its relations with the U.S. to that of a comprehensive strategic partner, the highest diplomatic status it gives to any country and the same level of relations as China and Russia.

Vietnamese officials insist that this relationship has been built on a bedrock of trust intrinsically linked to U.S. efforts to address war legacies such as Agent Orange and unexploded bombs in the countryside that still threaten lives. The future of those projects is now at risk because of the Trump administration's broad cuts to USAID. Moreover, the export-dependent country is vulnerable in a global economy made fragile by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

Who's took part in the parade?

About 13,000 people, including troops, militias, veterans and local citizens, were taking part in the parade. The route follows the main boulevard leading to the Independence Palace before branching into city streets and will pass the U.S. Consulate.

A video of Chinese troops singing the iconic "As If Uncle Ho Were With Us on Victory Day" during a rehearsal was shared widely on social media. Chinese leader Xi Jinping had visited Vietnam earlier in the month in a bid to present the country as a force for stability in contrast with Trump.

Close ties with Washington helped Vietnam balance its relations with its much larger and more powerful neighbor China, said Huong Le-Thu of the International Crisis Group think tank. Vietnam is among the countries involved in maritime disputes related to the South China Sea.

Tariffs pose questions

But the Trump administration’s focus on tariffs — Vietnam was slammed with reciprocal tariffs of 46%, one of the highest — puts a “big question mark” on what the U.S. wants to achieve in Asia, she said. Focus on economic and not strategic competition may mean that Vietnam and other countries in Southeast Asia become less important for the U.S.

“It really will be shaping up (on) how the new administration sees the strategic picture in the Indo-Pacific and where countries like Vietnam would fit in,” she said.

___

Hau Dinh contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.