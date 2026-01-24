Wife of Uganda's opposition leader recounts how armed men attacked her at her home

KAMPALA, Uganda — The armed men who forced their way into Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine’s house on Friday night wanted to know where he was, and they attacked his wife to try to find out.

Barbara Kyagulanyi, known affectionately as Barbie, told reporters gathered around her hospital bed that she did not cooperate with the dozens of men in military uniform. She told them she didn’t know where her husband was — and she refused to unlock her mobile phone despite their demands.

The intruders harassed and insulted her, asking why she had married opposition leader Kyagulanyi Ssentamu — widely known as Bobi Wine — the most prominent of seven candidates who had challenged Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in last week's election.

Wine has been in hiding since Museveni was declared the winner of the Jan. 15 presidential polls, with 71.6% of the vote, according to official results. Wine's National Unity Platform party, or NUP, took 24.7% of the vote, a result he has rejected as fake.

Wine, who has called for peaceful protests, recently said he fears for his safety and is sheltering at an unknown location.

Nighttime raid

There has been a heavy security presence around Wine's home. On Friday night, the couple’s children were not at home and Kyagulanyi was alone in the house, except for a guard at the front gate, when the gunmen forcibly accessed the property.

Kyagulanyi recorded the intruders on her phone. The video, posted on X, shocked many Ugandans. She said from her hospital bed that after she saw the “swarm of men,” she called her brother-in-law and told him, “This is the end.”

Kyagulanyi says two men held her while the rest searched the house. One asked her to unlock her phone. When she refused, he lifted her off the floor and she kicked him, at which point the second man grabbed her, ripping off a part of her pajama top and the buttons.

While this was happening, some of the other men “looked away,” and others “were unbothered,” she said.

Later, Kyagulanyi said, a gunman pulled her by the hair and banged her head against a pillar. Four men forced her down and sat on her. She said she passed out and was taken to the hospital at 1 a.m.

At Nsambya Hospital, in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, she was being treated for bruises and anxiety.

Escalating attacks on Wine and his family

Kyagulanyi said she has no doubts that Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba — the army chief since 2024 and the president's son — was responsible for the raid, following his repeated threats against her husband on X.

Col. Chris Magezi, a spokesman for the military, did not respond to a request for comment.

Wine's lawyer, Robert Amsterdam, on Friday urged the international community “to demand immediate, verifiable guarantees” of Wine’s safety, citing the army chief's "reckless" threats against the opposition leader even as police say Wine has not committed any crime.

Kainerugaba's tweets on X are often offensive, and he has targeted Wine in the posts in recent days, calling him a "baboon" and a "terrorist." He often deletes his posts later.

Kainerugaba said this week that over 2,000 of Wine’s supporters have been detained since the election.

David Lewis Rubongoya, secretary-general of Wine's party, said on Saturday that NUP “is under attack,” describing the recent events as a "new phase of persecution.”

“Our leader is in hiding," Rubongoya said. “Several other party leaders are either missing or under arrest.”

Disputed election

Uganda’s election was marred by a dayslong internet shutdown and the failure of biometric voter identification machines that caused delays in the start of voting in areas, including in Kampala. Wine has also alleged that ballot boxes were stuffed in some areas seen as Museveni’s strongholds.

For his part, Museveni accused the opposition of trying to foment violence during the voting.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged “restraint by all actors and respect for the rule of law and Uganda’s international human rights obligations.”

Ugandan security forces were a constant presence throughout the election campaign.

Wine said that authorities followed him and harassed his supporters, often using tear gas against them. He campaigned in a flak jacket and helmet for protection.

Museveni, 81, will now serve a seventh term that would bring him closer to five decades in power. His supporters credit him for the relative peace and stability that has made Uganda home to hundreds of thousands fleeing violence elsewhere in this part of Africa.

