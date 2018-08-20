  • Woman treads water for 10 hours after falling off cruise ship

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A passenger on a cruise ship sailing the Adriatic Sea survived falling off the Norwegian Cruise Line ship and treading water for 10 hours.

    Kay Longstaff, was a passenger from Britain and was taken to Croatia for medical treatment, the BBC reported

    She is listed in stable condition, according to the cruise company, NBC News reported.

    Longstaff, who is 46 years old, fell from the Norwegian Star about 59 miles from the Croatian coast just before midnight Saturday morning. She was pulled from the water Sunday morning, not far from where it was believed she fell overboard, CBS News reported.

    A woman fell from the Norwegian Star cruise ship, about 95 kilometers (60 miles) off Croatia's coast shortly before midnight Saturday
    Francois Duckett/AP

    She spoke to the country’s state television, HRT.

    “I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” Longstaff told HRT.

    Longstaff told The Sun that she was able to survive because she is fit from doing yoga and she sang to stop feeling the cold. 

    The ship was on its way to Venice, the BBC reported.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     
     

     

