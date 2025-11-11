Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels are signaling they’ve stopped their attacks against Israel and shipping in the Red Sea as a shaky ceasefire holds in the Gaza Strip.

In a letter to Hamas’ Qassam Brigades published late Monday, the Houthis offered their clearest signal that their attacks have halted.

“We are closely monitoring developments and declare that if the enemy resumes its aggression against Gaza, we will return to our military operations deep inside the Zionist entity, and we will reinstate the ban on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas,” the letter reads.

The Houthis have not offered any formal acknowledgment their campaign in the region has halted.

