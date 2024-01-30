Wrong-way driver attacked trooper during arrest attempt along Pennsylvania Turnpike

WARRENDALE, Pa. — A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving the wrong way on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, then assaulting the state trooper who tried to question her.

Margot Bass, of Takoma Park, is awaiting a mental health evaluation.

According to state police, she was parked facing the wrong way on the shoulder of the turnpike between the Warrendale and Butler Valley exits early Thursday morning, blocking one of the lanes.

When a trooper approached, she refused to open the window or unlock the door. The trooper broke the driver’s side window.

That’s when Bass allegedly grabbed the trooper’s arm and raked it over the broken glass causing cuts.

She then tried to scratch, bite and kick the trooper.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group