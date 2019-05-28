WWII veteran becomes barista, customers call him 'Sarge'

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Bob Sargent, 94, who goes by "Sarge," came on board the Salvation Coffee Company shortly after his granddaughter and grandson opened it about a year ago.
He's a proud Navy man, having signed on at 17, serving as a motor machinist mate on a naval ship.
TRENDING NOW:
He once even met President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he was assigned to the honor guard that escorted the president to the Yalta Conference.
He's had a lot of other jobs, too, like electrician and pastor. He said he tried to retire three times, but it didn't work. So he took on the barista job and is pleased with the benefits.
"I get my coffee free. And a chance to meet a lot of people," Sargent told WXII.
NBC/WXII
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}