Yuengling tops national craft breweries list

    By: Ryan Emerson

    A beer brewed right here in Pennsylvania is topping a national list.

    The Brewer's Association named Yuengling number one on this year's "Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies" list.

    The Pottsville-based brewery is celebrating its 190th anniversary this year.

    Artisanal Brewing Ventures in Dowingtown and Troegs Brewing Company in Hershey were the only other Pennsylvania breweries on the list.

