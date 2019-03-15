Yuengling tops national craft breweries list

A beer brewed right here in Pennsylvania is topping a national list.
The Brewer's Association named Yuengling number one on this year's "Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies" list.
The Pottsville-based brewery is celebrating its 190th anniversary this year.
Artisanal Brewing Ventures in Dowingtown and Troegs Brewing Company in Hershey were the only other Pennsylvania breweries on the list.
Find the full list by clicking here.
