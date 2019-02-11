Local father selling cupcakes to raise money for 5-year-old son with brain tumor

A local father is on a mission to help his son, who needs daily medical care.
Channel 11 crews spotted Jason Muhl selling cupcakes on Perry Highway Sunday afternoon.
Muhl is raising money to help his 5-year-old son, Cohen, who has a brain tumor.
The tumor has already taken Cohen's eyesight and affected his pituitary gland, which means he needs daily medication and injections to survive.
Muhl said he's been selling the cupcakes every weekend for a year and a half, and he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
Click here for more information about Cupcakes for Cohen.
