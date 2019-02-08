ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in the North Hills is closed due to icy conditions and multiple crashes, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
Ross: Peoples Road is closed between Babcock Boulevard and where Peoples becomes Evergreen Road due to icy conditions and multiple vehicle crashes. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 8, 2019
Peoples Road is closed between Babcock Boulevard and where Peoples Road becomes Evergreen Road.
Emergency responders are at the scene.
