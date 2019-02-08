  • Road in North Hills closed due to icy conditions, multiple crashes

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in the North Hills is closed due to icy conditions and multiple crashes, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    Peoples Road is closed between Babcock Boulevard and where Peoples Road becomes Evergreen Road.

    Emergency responders are at the scene.

    We're monitoring the road closure. Stay with Channel 11 News and refresh this page for the latest updates. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories