3 Pittsburgh schools selected to collect data for NASA during solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH — Three Pittsburgh schools will help collect data for a college during the upcoming solar eclipse.

Pittsburgh Public Schools says Carmalt PreK-8, Classical 6-8 and Langley PreK-8 were all selected to receive resources for collecting data from the eclipse through a grant created through a partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and the NASA Citizen Science project.

In a press release, ASU explains that 19 science teachers from schools in underrepresented communities near the path of totality were selected to receive a stipend, training on eclipse observation and eclipse viewing glasses for their students.

These teachers and their 2,224 students will act as citizen scientists on Monday, collecting data that will be shared with NASA.

