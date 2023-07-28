Allegheny Health Network doctor says tick bites can lead to meat allergy

PITTSBURGH — Doctors said a tick bite can cause a meat allergy.

It’s a rare allergic reaction that’s been around for several years. However, it’s becoming more common across the country.

“Why it’s becoming more common is the fact more people are coming in contact with ticks,” said Dr. Brian Lamb with AHN.

Doctors said the tick’s saliva can cause a person to develop an allergy to red meat or animal products like milk. It’s called alpha-gal syndrome.

“We have enough allergies to think about when we are sending our kids to school,” said Laua Anderson of Ross Township. “Just imagine altering your diet even more to not include red meat or milk.”

Doctors said the allergy is tied to lone star ticks which aren’t as prominent in our area like deer or dog ticks but they are in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Brian Lamb with AHN said anyone who would develop this allergy wouldn’t see an immediate reaction. Instead, that would develop months later once someone eats red meat or drinks milk.

The reactions can include itching, redness, shortness of breath, tingling in your lips and more.

Dr. Lamb said the allergy may improve after 3 to 5 months if you avoid meat.

Dr. Lamb also said he isn’t aware of any case in our area but if you think you have this allergy, call your doctor and get tested.

