Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool placed on PUP list

By Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now

Washington Football Team v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K.Aller/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have placed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after he suffered a soft tissue injury in OTAs. It appears that injury is not yet fully healed and will require some time for Claypool to recover.

Claypool can be activated from the PUP list at anytime during training camp and return to practice. However, the injuries have held him back during his tenure in Chicago. Claypool dealt with a nagging knee injury after joining the team following his trade from the Steelers.

