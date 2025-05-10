Mother’s Day weekend promising plenty of sunshine

Fantastic weather is expected for Mother’s Day weekend!

Pleasant this evening, temperatures will fall from the 70s through to the 60s. It will turn chilly overnight but won’t be as cold. Lows will fall to the 40s.

Mother’s Day will be pleasant and very warm, with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 70s. If you are enjoying time outdoors, don’t forget to be safe in the sun and protect yourself with sunglasses, a hat, SPF clothing and sunscreen.

Clouds will increase on Monday, with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be mild in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Temperatures will be cooler with more showers on Tuesday. Highs will only reach around the 70-degree mark.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs back in the mid-70s. There’s a chance of rain showers in the afternoon and evening, and thunder is possible.

The end of the week will turn much warmer, with highs in the 80s and the occasional chance for thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong or severe late Thursday and into Friday.

Make sure to check the forecast often through the week.

