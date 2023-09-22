Shapiro administration warning Pennsylvania residents of new phone scam

The Shapiro administration is asking Pennsylvania residents to be cautious because of a new phone scam.

Scammers are calling residents and pretending to be from the “Department of Public Welfare.” They tell the person they call that they have overpaid for utilities and then ask for bank card information so they can provide a refund.

Officials say this is a scam.

It is important to note that the Department of Public Welfare has been renamed and is now called the Department of Human Services (DHS).

The real DHS will not ask for information about public assistance programs or personal financial information during unsolicited phone calls or texts.

“If you receive unsolicited phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Department, and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” said Secretary of Human Services Valerie Arkoosh. “Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious call asking you for information about your benefits or for your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate.”

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to report it by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-347-8477 or the Public Assistance Fraud Tipline at 1-800-932-0582.

Reports can also be made online.

Click here to report a scam call.

