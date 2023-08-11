Steelers to face extreme heat for preseason opener

TAMPA, Florida — When the Pittsburgh Steelers left St. Vincent College, the team’s training staff was already preparing the players for what was to come.

The staff posted memos to the players regarding the forecasted heat for Friday night’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

That forecast has come to pass, with temperatures in Tampa in the upper 90s on Friday, and the heat index exceeding 115. Those highs will have passed when the Steelers take to the grass playing surface just before kickoff at 7 p.m. But it will still be hot.

Weather.com forecasts the game-time temperature to be 93 degrees, with 58% humidity and a heat index of 105.

The Steelers didn’t have temps quite that high in Latrobe this summer, but a sweltering first week of training camp did get close. Either way, you won’t hear head coach Mike Tomlin complain about the heat.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group