Steelers RB Najee Harris attends zoom meeting to fix RB market

Steelers RB Najee Harris was one of many running backs to attend the Zoom meeting organized by Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler to discuss and address the depressed running back market, according to multiple reports.

That’s not a surprise after Harris spoke out with other top running backs in the game about the market and its depressed value overall.

“I agree with my running back brothers around the NFL- history will show that you need running backs to win- we set the tone every game and run through walls for our team and lead in many ways- this notion that we deserve less is a joke,” Harris said.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group