Steelers rule 2 starters out vs. Texans

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled two starters out for their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, the club announced on Friday.

Right guard James Daniels and punter Pressley Harvin III will both miss the trip to Houston, despite being able to finish the team’s Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Harvin has been dealing with a right hamstring injury. He did not participate in practice this week, but said after practice on Friday that he was hopeful he would still be able to play. That turned out not to be the case.

Daniels also did not practice all week with a groin injury. He was able to play all 62 snaps against the Raiders, but was not able to practice at any point this week.

