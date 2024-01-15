Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: Stay Charged and Visible On the Go with Go Hub and ReflecToes

By Local Steals and Deals
Stay Charged and Visible On the Go with Go Hub & ReflecToes

Steals and Deals Stay Charged and Visible On the Go with Go Hub & ReflecToes

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

12 January, 2024

Stay Charged and Visible On the Go with Go Hub and ReflecToes

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Connectivity and Safety for Your Active Lifestyle


Elevate your on-the-go experience with the Statik Go Hub Portable Power Bank and ReflecToes reflective gear. The Statik Go Hub ensures you stay connected and powered up wherever you are, providing a convenient solution to keep your devices charged during your adventures. Meanwhile, ReflecToes offers innovative reflective accessories, adding a safety layer to your activities, especially during low-light situations. These fantastic deals keep you connected and prioritize your safety, providing a perfect combination for those who value connectivity and visibility on the move. Take advantage of these deals and enhance your journey.


Statik Go Hub

Deal: $39.99

Retail: $49.99

(While supplies last)

Special Offer

The Statik Go Hub 3-in-1 Portable Power Bank with Wall Plug is a versatile and portable power bank that ensures you stay connected and charged on the go. With its compact design, this hub provides a reliable power source for your devices, allowing you to stay productive and entertained wherever you are. Equipped with multiple charging ports, it accommodates various devices simultaneously, making it an essential companion for travel, outdoor activities, or daily commutes. It combines convenience with efficiency, delivering a seamless charging experience to keep you powered throughout your day

Shop now

ReflecToes

Deal: $17.99-$44.99

Retail: $19.99-$49.99

(While supplies last)

Special Offer

ReflecToes brings forward an ingenious combination of safety and style. The range of reflective accessories enhances visibility while incorporating modern, fashion-forward elements. The products prioritize safety without compromising on aesthetics. Whether for nighttime runners, cyclists, or anyone who values visibility in low-light conditions, Reflectoes offers a range of practical solutions to help individuals stand out and stay safe. Safety is seamlessly integrated into everyday style, ensuring a confident and secure experience during nighttime activities.

Shop now


Past Steals and Deals:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read