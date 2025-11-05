2 local players among next wave of Pittsburgh Riveters SC returning for 2026 season

PITTSBURGH — Two local players, Lucia Wells and Lola Abraham will join Minah Syam, and Kate Friday, returning to the Pittsburgh Riveters SC for the 2026 season in USL W League.

All four players contributed to the Riveters’ Great Forest Division-winning season and have roots in the Pittsburgh area. They are currently finishing their college seasons at Division I schools, including Wells and Abraham at the University of Pittsburgh.

“We are delighted to welcome back four more excellent players to the Riveters for the 2026,” Riveters head coach Scott Gibson said.

Lucia Wells

Lucia Wells, a versatile player from Pittsburgh’s North Hills, played in 10 of 11 matches last season, filling roles in both attacking positions and as a wing back. She scored in the Riveters’ second match against Flower City 1872, becoming the first Pittsburgh native and Riverhounds Academy product to score for the team.

Lola Abraham

Lola Abraham, an Oakmont native, trained with the Riveters last season while rehabbing an injury and did not appear in any matches. She has since made a healthy return to the field with the University of Pittsburgh Panthers, starting every match this fall and recording two goals and two assists.

Minah Syam

Minah Syam, a midfielder, was one of the Riveters’ most frequent contributors off the bench, appearing in 9 of 11 matches in 2025. She scored a memorable goal to earn a 1-1 draw at FC Buffalo. Syam was recently named to the Mid-American Conference’s All-Freshman team as a redshirt freshman at Bowling Green University.

Kate Friday

Kate Friday, who transferred to Florida Gulf Coast University from Xavier University, appeared in 9 of 11 matches last season, often entering to protect a lead. She started every match for FGCU in her first season in Florida. The Riveters are assembling this year’s roster with a mix of returning and new players, with open tryouts scheduled for November 29. More information is available at riveterssc.com.

