2018 ESPY Awards: Winners list

LOS ANGELES - Athletes and celebrities have once again come together for the ESPY Awards. The 25th anniversary of the show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Danica Patrick. It’s the first time the show has had a woman host.
The best in sports were honored not just for their athleticism, but for contributions to society and humanitarian work.
See the full list of winners at the 2018 ESPY Awards below.
BEST MALE ATHLETE
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lyn
Chloe Kim, Snowboard
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team
.@ChloeKim just won Best Female Athlete and she's only 18 😳 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/ZtQDeP8g8I— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018
BEST OLYMPIC MOMENT
Shaun White, Snowboard
Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski
U.S. Men’s Curling
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
George Springer, Houston Astros – MLB World Series
Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LII
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals
Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball – CBB National Championship
.@NickFoles thanks @Eagles fans for always bringing the passion as he accepts the ESPY for Best Championship Performance. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/GOofRFBnxC— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Sloane Stephens, Tennis
BEST GAME
Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5
USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl
With the whole country behind them, the U.S. Women’s Hockey team brought home Olympic gold in this year's Best Game! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/r9kyhaQ4GC— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018
BEST MOMENT
Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game
Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals
#16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia
This is one we'll never forget.— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018
The Minnesota Miracle runs away with this year's Best Moment Award! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/tSgd7yyMg4
BEST TEAM
Houston Astros, MLB
Philadelphia Eagles, NFL
USA Women’s Ice Hockey
Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball
Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Washington Capitals, NHL
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football
Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball
Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball
BEST PLAY
Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title
Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles
FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS
Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater
The only thing better than winning a national championship? Winning it on a buzzer-beater. @Arike_O did that in this year's Best Play! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/wqlJuczYBj— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
Roger Federer, Tennis
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
BEST INTERNATIONAL MEN’S SOCCER PLAYER
Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team
Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team
BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYER
Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team
Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team
Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team
BEST NFL PLAYER
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
BEST MLB PLAYER
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Mike Trout, LA Angels
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
BEST NHL PLAYER
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights
BEST DRIVER
Josef Newgarden, IndyCar
Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR
Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
Brittany Force, NHRA
BEST NBA PLAYER
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
BEST WNBA PLAYER
Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings
BEST FIGHTER
Terence Crawford, Boxing
Vasiliy (Vasyl) Lomachenko, Boxing
Rose Namajunas, UFC
Georges St-Pierre, UFC
BEST MALE GOLFER
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
BEST FEMALE GOLFER
Shanshan Feng
Inbee Park
Ariya Jutanugarn
Sung-Hyun Park
BEST MALE OLYMPIAN
Shaun White, Snowboarding
Red Gerard, Snowboarding
David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing
John Shuster, Curling
The first award of the night goes to ... Shaun White! pic.twitter.com/aXFkA8PiPN— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 18, 2018
BEST FEMALE OLYMPIAN
Chloe Kim, Snowboarding
Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing
Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey
BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Marin Cilic
BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER
Sloane Stephens
Caroline Wozniacki
Simona Halep
Garbine Muguruza
BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski
Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard
David Wise (USA), Ski
Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard
BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE
Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard
Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard
Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard
Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf
BEST JOCKEY
Mike Smith
Jose Ortiz
Florent Geroux
Flavien Prat
BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing
Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing
Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
Mike Schultz, Snowboarding
BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing
Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field
BEST BOWLER
Jason Belmonte
Rhino Page
Tom Smallwood
Jesper Svensson
BEST MLS PLAYER
Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire
Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers
Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City
Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City
BEST NWSL PLAYER
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign
Sam Mewis
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns
JIMMY V AWARD FOR PERSEVERANCE
Jim Kelly
ARTHUR ASHE AWARD FOR COURAGE
Gymnasts who spoke out against former team doctor about sexual abuse (Sarah Klein, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Tiffany Thomas Lopez and Sarah Klein were among 141 survivors honored.)
A picture of courage.— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018
These 141 women on stage tonight are representatives for all the survivors who spoke out about the abuses they endured by their team doctor. pic.twitter.com/HT4hsaZNuk
PAT TILLMAN AWARD FOR SERVICE
Jake Wood, Team Rubicon
BEST COACH
Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon (coaches at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School)
Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Stoneman Douglas High School were more than just coaches.— ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018
They were heroes. pic.twitter.com/xag1iuggjI
