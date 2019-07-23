0 One Year Out Until The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The countdown is officially underway for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. July 24 marks one year from the Opening Ceremony!

54 years ago today, the 1964 Summer Olympics opened in the heart of Japan.



In 2020, Tokyo welcomes the world once again.



The 2020 Games are introducing new sports, reintroducing absent sports, and adding new events for existing sports.

339 Events

12,000+ Athletes

206 Nations

On July 24, next year turn your tv’s to Channel 11, NBC Sports to watch the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020.

Never before seen sports in the Olympics include; sport climbing, surfing, karate, and skateboarding. Top contenders in a few of these games are shown in this gallery.

It could be, it might be… It is. A Home Run! Baseball and softball will be returning from being absent the past two Games.

Other sports such as track & field, judo, table tennis and shooting are adding mixed team events. Countries leverage each players strength to perform their best as a team and nation.

Are you ready to see your USA players at the Olympics?

We didn’t see him in the NBA Finals, but we will see him at the Olympics. LeBron James is making his return! LeBron James has won gold for two out of the three Olympic Basketball Games he’s played.

This will be Rickie Fowler’s second time in the Olympics. And although he hasn’t won a medal, he is a five-time winner on the PGA tour, and has three international victories. Is this his year?

Lastly, a familiar face to the USA and the Olympics, with four tennis Olympic gold medals to her name, Serena Williams will be returning to the Games and ace the competition. She’s always a must watch!

Keep an eye on these players because these are some of the best USA players as they might break records!

Additionally, since the 2019 FINA World Championships has ended, there are many USA swimmers to watch closely as they compete in the Olympics including Pittsburgh natives, Leah Smith and Allison Schmitt.

Watch the USA players as they represent our country in Tokyo 2020.

Set a reminder that one year from now, the Olympics will once again unify the world as the Torch Relay reinforces the concept: “Hope lights our way”.

