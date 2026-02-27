3-time major winner Minjee Lee moves up the LPGA Singapore leaderboard with a 64

SINGAPORE — Three-time major winner Minjee Lee improved on her first-round score by eight strokes Friday for an 8-under 64 to move into a tie for second place at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The No. 4-ranked Lee, one of nine top-10 players in the LPGA Singapore field this week, had an eagle and six birdies and tied for the round of the day on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course.

Lee was one stroke behind first-round leader Auston Kim, whose 69 left the American with a leading two-round total of 9-under 135.

Lee was tied with Ariya Jutanugarn (67) and Haeran Ryu (68). Hannah Green finished with three birdies in a row for a 66 and moved into a tie for fifth, while American Angel Yin matched Lee's 64 and was at 6-under, three behind Kim.

Lee won her first major in 2021 at the Evian Championship, her second at the U.S. Women's Open in 2022 and her third at last year's Women's PGA Championship.

Third-ranked Charley Hull had a 67 Friday and was at 5-under. Defending champion Lydia Ko had a 72 and was at 2-under.

Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul, who won last week's tournament in her native Thailand, shot 70 after an opening 72 that left her at 1-under, eight off the lead.

No. 2-ranked Nelly Korda is the only player from the top 10 not in Singapore.

The 72-player, no-cut tournament is the second of three stops on the LPGA’s early year Asian swing, with the final one next week at Hainan Island, China.

