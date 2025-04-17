Aaron Rodgers says he's not holding teams hostage as he ponders his future in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers is in no rush to make a decision about his future.

The free-agent quarterback said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday that he is “not holding anybody hostage" as he weighs whether to return for a 21st season.

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets in March. The 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP has visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and talked with the Minnesota Vikings in recent weeks, but said there are certain things going on in his personal life that are currently taking precedence over anything related to football.

“I have a couple people in my inner circle that are battling some difficult stuff,” Rodgers said. "I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have, beginning in January, away from football.”

Rodgers added that committing to a team is a “big thing” and indicated he will only do so when he's ready to be all-in. He did cut down rumors that he was holding out for a multi-year contract or a big payday, saying that $10 million for one season would be enough to get him to sign.

“I told every single one of the teams I talked to (that) it wasn’t about the money,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers currently have plenty of cap space and plenty of room on the roster for Rodgers. Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only two quarterbacks currently under contact. Rodgers tried to surreptitiously visit Pittsburgh's facility last month, flying into a regional airport and renting a Chevy Malibu in an effort not to draw attention to himself.

Rodgers said it was important to meet with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan and get a feel for the city. He left without an agreement, though everyone from Tomlin to team president Art Rooney II has indicated the meeting was productive. Rodgers also has relationships with Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, who worked alongside Rodgers in Green Bay during the 2006 offseason.

While Pittsburgh feels like the most natural fit for Rodgers — who also worked out with recently acquired Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf — he also said that retirement “could still be a possibility” and he doesn't seem to be in any sort of rush even with the NFL draft looming next week.

“This entire time I haven’t felt like I owed anybody a decision at any point,” he said. “(I told them) if you need to move on, need to do something, by all means, nothing but love and respect if that’s a decision to be made.”

Rodgers has also been in contact with Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell and talked to New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, whom Rodgers said has a “beautiful football mind.”

Rodgers indicated he has kept the lines of communication open, but is prioritizing his personal life at the moment.

“I don’t think it was fair to the Steelers or anyone to make a decision while I’m dealing with a lot off the field,” he said.

