Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and signs a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York — and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal after Rodgers confirmed earlier in the day he had agreed to a reworked contract.

