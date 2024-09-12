Aces star A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA single season scoring record with 941st point.

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A'ja Wilson broke the WNBA single season scoring record with her 941st point just before the first half of the Las Vegas Aces' game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday night.

Wilson hit a jumper from the free throw line with 26.4 seconds left in the second quarter to surpass the previous mark of 939 points set by Jewell Loyd in 2023. The Aces' two-time league MVP came into the game averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds.

She finished the first half with 12 points and eight rebounds.

She missed the team's previous game in New York on Sunday as she was recovering from an ankle injury she suffered against Connecticut last Friday night.

The Aces have four games left after Wednesday, including another one against the Fever on Friday night.

___

