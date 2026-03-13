Aday Mara helps No. 3 Michigan edge Ohio State 71-67 in the Big Ten tournament

CHICAGO — Aday Mara scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, helping No. 3 Michigan hold off Bruce Thornton and Ohio State for a 71-67 victory Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Elliot Cadeau had 15 points, seven assists and three steals for Michigan in its fifth consecutive win. Trey McKenney scored 12 points, and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 11.

Mara anchored a strong defensive effort that shut down Ohio State in the final minutes. It was the first game of the tournament for the top-seeded Wolverines (30-2), while the Buckeyes (21-12) advanced with a 72-69 victory over Iowa on Thursday.

Michigan is going for its second straight Big Ten tourney title and fifth overall. Next up is a semifinal matchup with the winner of the Wisconsin-Illinois game.

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