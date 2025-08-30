African media grills FIFA's Infantino about fans being safe, welcome in the US at 2026 World Cup

African media quizzed FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday if people from the continent will be safe and welcome in the United States at the 2026 World Cup.

Soccer fans from Africa “are a little bit jittery” about current events in the U.S., Infantino was told at a news conference in Kenya which urged him to ensure African visitors to the tournament do not feel “outcast ... second-class citizens.”

The FIFA leader was reminded he met yet again last week with U.S. President Donald Trump, who now has a gold World Cup trophy sitting in a glass case on his desk in the White House.

“We are going to play it in a country where some of us do not feel welcome,” said a reporter from South Africa, the home country of FIFA vice president Patrice Motsepe who sat beside Infantino at a luxury hotel in Nairobi.

Motsepe is the brother-in-law of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had a tense visit to the White House in May when Trump repeated his administration's baseless claims of white farmers being systematic killed in the country.

African teams at the World Cup

At least nine African nations will be in the 48-team lineup of the World Cup being played June 11 to July 19 in 11 U.S. cities plus three in Mexico and two in Canada. Egypt, Morocco and South Africa are likely to qualify in October as current leaders of qualifying groups.

A 10th African team could advance in inter-continental playoffs scheduled after the tournament draw, which Trump and Infantino announced in the Oval Office last week will be held in Washington D.C. at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 5.

“Everyone will be welcome in North America next year for the World Cup,” said Infantino, whose long-standing ties to Trump got him a seat in the Capitol Rotunda for the president’s inauguration in January.

“I think it’s important to clarify this, there is a lot of misconception out there,” the FIFA leader told a roomful of African media.

Tickets and visas

Tickets for the 104 World Cup games go on sale Sept. 10 amid long-standing concerns about fans getting visas to enter the U.S. which has travel bans and watch lists for dozens of countries. Iran already qualified and will play at least three games at the World Cup.

“I think the onus is on you,” the South African reporter told Infantino and Motsepe, “to make sure that Africa and all the other people of the world do not feel outcast, do not feel like they are being made second-class citizens in a world where equality should prevail.” The reporter's identity was not immediately clear — the news conference was carried on the Confederation of African Football's YouTube channel — but he said he's from South Africa.

Infantino was told earlier by a reporter: “African football fans are a little bit jittery about what is happening in the U.S. in regards to the expansion of people who are in the U.S.”

Motsepe, a billionaire businessman who has led Africa's soccer body since 2021, insisted discreet work with U.S. authorities had secured commitments to make the World Cup run smoothly.

“We are confident that we will fulfill whatever requirements they may have and there will be sufficient access to African fans in the World Cup next year,” Motsepe said.

Announcing travel bans in June, the Trump administration promised exemptions for teams and officials coming to the soccer tournament — and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — though the prospects for fans are less clear.

Infantino claimed fans came from 164 countries to the month-long Club World Cup hosted in 11 U.S. cities in June and July “without of course any problems” with visas.

“The world needs occasions of unity,” said Infantino, who was told by Trump in the White House last week FIFA would not be able to organize World Cup games in L.A. next year had the president not sent troops into the city recently. Eight games are scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, including the U.S. team's opener June 12.

“Be positive," Infantino said in Kenya, "you will see there will be a great, great celebration of the greatest FIFA World Cup ever.”

