Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 888th career goal to move seven away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record.

Ovechkin scored in the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, beating Samuel Ersson with 5:35 left in the first period. The goal counter in the corner of the arena flipped to 888, and fans chanted “Ovi! Ovi!”

The 39-year-old winger now has 35 goals this season, tied for the fourth most in the league. Ovechkin at his current pace has a chance to to pass Gretzky’s legendary 894-goal mark, which was long considered unapproachable, later this spring.

The Capitals have 13 games left in the regular season before starting the playoffs. Ovechkin has one year left on his current contract in case he does not get there this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.