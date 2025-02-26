Alex Ovechkin scores 30 goals in a season for an NHL-record-extending 19th time in 20-year career

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin reached 30 goals in a season for the 19th time in his 20-year NHL career, adding to the league record he set last season with his 18th.

The Washington Capitals captain got his latest milestone goal Tuesday night at home against the Calgary Flames. He beat Dan Vladar with a one-timer on the power play 4:52 into the third period, sending the crowd into chants of “Ovi! Ovi!”

"I was cheating a little bit, but there is a reason why he has so many goals like that," Vladar said after backstopping the Flames to a 3-1 win that moved them into a playoff spot. "It's going to be a story for my kids one day that a player like that scored on me, but obviously in that moment, you don't appreciate it. I'm happy we just play twice against them."

Ovechkin joined Teemu Selanne, Johnny Bucyk and Gordie Howe (who did it three times) as the only players in hockey history to score 30-plus goals in a season at age 39 or older.

“My linemates, teammates do a pretty good job finding me out there and I just have to finish it up," Ovechkin said.

Scoring his 883rd career goal also puts Ovechkin 12 back of breaking Wayne Gretzky's mark of 894 that had long seemed unapproachable. Adding this to his hat trick Sunday against Edmonton, Ovechkin is now on pace to pass Gretzky in early April long before the regular season is over.

“He’s obviously doing such special things,” said Calgary's Matt Coronato, who also scored in the game. "Obviously when you’re competing against him, you don’t want to see it but definitely cool to watch all season long.”

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson had ice bags on his right thigh and left foot and ankle after blocking eight shots — two of them Ovechkin's.

“He’s on a great chase, and you’ve got to eat a few," Andersson said. "That’s just the way the game went. Now it feels good.”

