ATLANTA - Aliquippa-native Ty Law is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The former NFL cornerback made the cut along with Ed Reed, Champ Bailey, Gil Brady, Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson, Tony Gonzalez and Pat Bowlen.
BREAKING: Eight "Heroes of the Game" have been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/uD2FLRJoKa— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019
Law is a two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection and Pro Bowl MVP. He won three Super Bowl Championships with the New England Patriots.
He also played for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. His 53 career interceptions rank 22nd all-time.
Law graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1992 where he played cornerback, safety, wide receiver and runningback. He then played for the University of Michigan.
Former Steelers guard Alan Faneca did not make it for the fourth-straight year.
