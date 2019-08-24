  • Former Olympic gymnast makes insane save on American Ninja Warrior

    LAS VEGAS - You might have to be a little crazy to compete on American Ninja Warrior. But one man's successful save attempt takes the cake in terms of pushing the human body to its limits.

    Danell Leyva was a contestant on the show that aired August 23. The two-time Team USA Olympic gymnast stumbled and very nearly careened head-first into the water below before being able to contort his body and stand back up.

