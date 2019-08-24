LAS VEGAS - You might have to be a little crazy to compete on American Ninja Warrior. But one man's successful save attempt takes the cake in terms of pushing the human body to its limits.
Danell Leyva was a contestant on the show that aired August 23. The two-time Team USA Olympic gymnast stumbled and very nearly careened head-first into the water below before being able to contort his body and stand back up.
Calm, cool, and OH MY 🤯🤯🤯— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 23, 2019
Only a 2x Olympian could pull that off, 😉 @DanellJLeyva. (🎥: @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/ILxgydEuLL
Now THAT is an Olympic-level save from gymnast @DanellJLeyva! #AmericanNinjaWarrior pic.twitter.com/6t3LK0kzOj— Ninja Warrior Nation (@anwnation) August 23, 2019
American Ninja Warrior airs on Channel 11 Monday nights at 8 p.m.
Channel 11 is your home for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Are you a Team USA fan? CLICK HERE for more Olympic games coverage.
