Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is going to retire from the NFL, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019
According to Schefter's tweet, there will be a press conference on Sunday to make it official.
Luck has been dealing with a leg injury and is described as mentally worn down and ready to walk away.
The Steelers play the colts on Nov. 3.
