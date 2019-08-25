  • Report: Colts QB Andrew Luck retiring from NFL

    Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is going to retire from the NFL, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    According to Schefter's tweet, there will be a press conference on Sunday to make it official.

    Luck has been dealing with a leg injury and is described as mentally worn down and ready to walk away.

    The Steelers play the colts on Nov. 3. 

