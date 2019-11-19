  • Andrew McCutchen visits patients, families at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen is continuing to give back to the community that saw him rise into an MVP and key part of the team’s resurgence. 

    As part of Project Pittsburgh Week, McCutchen visited families and patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for a day of art and music events on Tuesday.

    Each day this week, ‘Cutch will highlight different organizations that work with the underprivileged and disadvantaged while also working with community volunteers.

    McCutchen and his wife, Maria, started Project Pittsburgh as a grassroots movement to encourage volunteerism in the area.

    On Monday, McCutchen handed out hot meals at Light of Life Rescue Mission for breakfast and dinner.

