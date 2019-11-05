PITTSBURGH - Do you have a few minutes to spare to give back with the 412 Food Rescue? Former Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is asking for volunteers to help.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Just had some volunteer spots open up for Nov. 22 with @412FoodRescue. Head to https://t.co/qOa2RFf9yG to sign up or download their app! pic.twitter.com/vvvHAtGYGF— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 4, 2019
McCutchen, a perennial fan favorite during his time with the Bucs, has designated Nov. 16-23 as Cutch Charity Week with his Project Pittsburgh. According to the foundation's website, it "is a grassroots movement" started by McCutchen and his wife "to encourage volunteerism in Pittsburgh."
The schedule of volunteer events during the week includes events with Pittsburgh Promise, Light of Life Mission, UPMC and more.
CLICK HERE for more details about Cutch Charity Week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Husband of Ohio woman killed by dogs: 'I never wanted Great Danes, but she wanted to rescue them'
- 1 person killed in wrong-way crash on I-79 south in Washington County
- Wealthiest ZIP codes: The highest-earning communities
- VIDEO: First accumulating snow of season possible this week
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}