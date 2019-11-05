  • Former Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen looking for volunteers in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Do you have a few minutes to spare to give back with the 412 Food Rescue? Former Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is asking for volunteers to help.

    McCutchen, a perennial fan favorite during his time with the Bucs, has designated Nov. 16-23 as Cutch Charity Week with his Project Pittsburgh. According to the foundation's website, it "is a grassroots movement" started by McCutchen and his wife "to encourage volunteerism in Pittsburgh."

    The schedule of volunteer events during the week includes events with Pittsburgh Promise, Light of Life Mission, UPMC and more.

