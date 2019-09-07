  • Antonio Brown asks Raiders to release him after allegedly losing guaranteed money

    OAKLAND - In a social media post Saturday morning, Oakland Raiders wide receiver and former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown asked the team to release him just two days before their first game of the season.

     

    The post ends with "Release me @Raiders."

    This follows a lawsuit filed against Brown by two Pittsburgh-area people claiming the NFL star owes them tens of thousands of dollars. Brown also posted to his social media a recorded phone conversation with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. 

    NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out that the team fined Antonio Brown, voiding over $29 million that was guaranteed money in his contract. 

    Schefter speculated that could be the reason behind Brown asking to be let go by the team. 

