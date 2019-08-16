ORLANDO, Fla. - A chef is suing former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, claiming Brown owes him nearly $40,000 for cooking during the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl weekend.
The lawsuit names Stefano Tedeschi as a celebrity chef who has appeared on ESPN and Fox Sports, and has been hired at times for cooking at private events for NFL sponsors and players. The suit said Tedeschi and Brown "entered into a verbal contract" and that Tedeschi would cook for Brown's family and friends during the weekend of the 2018 Pro Bowl.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Sports news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Court documents said Tedeschi cooked all the meals, and that Brown still had not paid.
The suit put the total owed to Tedeschi at $38,521.
This is just the latest issue in the Antonio Brown saga, from refusing to play for the Steelers to having issues with his feet and helmet in Oakland.
TRENDING NOW:
- Explosives found in car after driver runs from traffic stop
- Police seize glue, jars from home of man charged in Pa. product tampering investigation
- 'It's a miracle': Woman survives 5,000-foot fall after parachute fails to open
- VIDEO: Elizabeth Forward School District files lawsuit against bus company
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}