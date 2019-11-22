BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Antonio Brown has countersued the woman who accused him of rape, and claimed in court documents she retaliated against him when he decided against investing more than $1 million in her business, according to NBC News.
Britney Taylor, 28, claimed that Brown hired her as a personal trainer in 2017. She accused him of sexual assaulting her twice that year and once in 2018.
NBC News reports Brown said Taylor was seeking revenge when he declined to invest money in her gymnastics training facility.
Brown has not played football since September when he was cut by the New England Patriots. He was released from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2018-2019 season and then was released from the Oakland Raiders.
