  • Antonio Brown issues apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - "All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization." 

    That's just part of an apology issued Tuesday morning by Antonio Brown on social media. 

    Last week, Brown met with the NFL, according to ESPN, in a meeting that lasted eight hours. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Brown's future in the league after multiple lawsuits and sexual assault allegations against him.

    Brown is not expected to play again this season, however.

