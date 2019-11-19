PITTSBURGH - "All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization."
That's just part of an apology issued Tuesday morning by Antonio Brown on social media.
Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk— AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019
Last week, Brown met with the NFL, according to ESPN, in a meeting that lasted eight hours. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Brown's future in the league after multiple lawsuits and sexual assault allegations against him.
Brown is not expected to play again this season, however.
