OAKLAND - The Oakland Raiders and Antonio Brown have parted ways.
The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today.— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019
In a social media post Saturday morning, Oakland Raiders wide receiver and former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown asked the team to let him go just two days before their first game of the season.
And that’s fine ! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines.Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake
The post ends with "Release me @Raiders."
This follows a lawsuit filed against Brown by two Pittsburgh-area people claiming the NFL star owes them tens of thousands of dollars. Brown also posted to his social media a recorded phone conversation with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out that the team fined Antonio Brown, voiding over $29 million that was guaranteed money in his contract.
By fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 last night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, per league sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019
This could help explain why Brown is now asking the Raiders for his release.
In addition to fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team that voided $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019
Schefter speculated that could be the reason behind Brown asking to be let go by the team.
