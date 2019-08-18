0 Antonio Brown's new helmet fails NFL safety rest

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Antonio Brown helmet saga continues.

In case you missed any of the previous episodes of Helmets of Our Lives, here's a recap:

The specific helmet Brown has worn throughout his entire career, a Schutt AiR Advantage, is no longer certified because it is older than 10 years. The National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment does not certify equipment older than 10 years.

• Brown is given approved helmets to try. He doesn't like them, saying they obstruct his vision.

• The Steelers, at the request of the Raiders, send Brown his old helmet. Brown has it painted in Raiders-esque colors and tries to sneak it onto the field in OTAs, gets caught, and is told to get rid of it.

• Brown has a two-hour conference call with the NFL during training camp to argue why he should wear the helmet he prefers instead of one the league requires.

• The NFL reiterates their stance on the helmet, and an arbitrator rules against Brown's grievance.

• Brown tweets that he is looking for Schutt AiR Advantage helmets manufactured within the approved window of 2010 or later.

Got it? Good.

Brown's hunt for a helmet on Twitter actually brought him a few newer editions of the Schutt AiR Advantage, including an AiR Advantage manufactured in 2014 specifically for a film. According to Mike Florio, the NFL told the Raiders that the helmet would have to be tested before it could be used. An AiR Advantage manufactured in 2010 was sent in for safety testing, and it failed.

Schutt said in 2014 that it stopped producing the AiR Advantage three years prior in favor of newer, more effective models.

