  • Antonio Brown tweets he and Ben were "never friends"

    PITTSBURGH - Former Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver took to social media Tuesday following comments Ben Roethlisberger made following a preseason game Sunday night.

    Brown said that he and Roethlisberger were "never friends", contrary to what the Steelers QB said in the interview. Roethlisberger said he was sorry he called out Brown last season and that it ruined their friendship.

    Brown had issues with his helmet this preseason, losing several grievances with the league before signing an endorsement deal with a helmet company.

