    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    Antonio Brown has yet to practice with the Raiders after beginning camp on the non-football injury list with sore feet.

    Last week, Brown shared a pretty gross picture of his foot situation on his Instagram story, showing the layers of peeling skin on both of his feet.

