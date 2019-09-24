MIAMI, Florida - Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is in a Miami courtroom Tuesday, accused of trashing a multi-million dollar condo in 2018, according to NBC 6 South Florida.
A civil suit was filed against Brown by the owners of the Mansions at Acqualina, claiming he caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Brown allegedly threw furniture and other objects over a balcony during the April 2018 incident, which prompted another lawsuit claiming a toddler was nearly hit.
The lawsuit filed by Acqualina alleges Brown broke his lease agreement by "destroying, damaging, defacing the premises, as well as furnishings, appliances and other belongings."
NBC 6 South Florida reported Tuesday's court appearance was originally delayed before he was released by the New England Patriots.
Brown posted Tuesday to his Instagram story a video that showed him walking into court.
