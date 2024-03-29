AP source: Jets acquire 2-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Eagles

The New York Jets have acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced, said the pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks in 2024.

Reddick, a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, has recorded double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 over the past two years with the Eagles.

He’s entering the final year of a $45 million, three-year contract and was given permission by the Eagles to seek a trade earlier in the offseason.

The Eagles signed former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency, anticipating Reddick’s departure.

The 29-year-old Reddick is the latest veteran the Jets have added in an effort to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought.

